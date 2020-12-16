Advertisement

First COVID vaccines for Tallahassee to arrive next week

In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a syringe during a study of a...
In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a syringe during a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y.(AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare and Capital Regional Medical Center will receive doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine next week, according to a press release from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office.

The state as a whole is preparing to receive 367,000 doses of the vaccine, pending emergency use authorization from the FDA. Both TMH and CRMC were on the list of 173 hospital locations that did not receive the initial allocation of the Pfizer vaccine.

Madison County Memorial Hospital was on the list as well. You can find the full list at this link.

The governor’s press release says the state is able to distribute the Moderna vaccine widely because it doesn’t require ultra-cold storage, which is necessary for the Pfizer vaccine.

Floridians can receive updates on the COVID-19 vaccine via text. You can receive these text updates by texting FLCOVID19 to 888777, the release says.

