Advertisement

Florida diver hits jackpot with amazing shark teeth discovery

Nastasio showing off his giant shark tooth
Nastasio showing off his giant shark tooth(Nastasio)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Diver Mike Nastasio, or Captain Mike as he prefers to be called, hit the jackpot during a dive in Venice this weekend.

There’s a reason Venice is known for its shark teeth. Captain Mike found a very large tooth.

“It measures just over 5 7/8 but not quite 5 15/16. I had to cut my dive short because I could not catch my breath after snatching it up,” Nastasio wrote in a social media post.

Check out this BEAST of a tooth! I recovered it yesterday in Venice. It measures just over 5 7/8 but not quite 5 15/16....

Posted by Michael Nastasio on Saturday, December 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Tallahassee residents hoping for closure after Biden named next president of the United States
According to the FDLE, the sheriff’s office requested the department to launch an investigation...
FDLE arrests former Franklin County deputy for falsifying records, battery and official misconduct
Obtained and made public by The Center for Public Integrity, these documents show every single...
White House documents show majority of Florida counties in the “red zone”
A Tallahassee couple has donated five years worth of pocket change to help those in need.
Tallahassee couple donates five years worth of pocket change to help those in need
A Tallahassee resident is raising concerns after he spent two months out of town, but saw his...
Tallahassee resident raises concerns about minimum utility billing policies

Latest News

CCHS’ Lemeke Brockington (left) and Xavier Williams (right) signed with the University of...
Packers pair sign to continue football careers
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Negotiators near agreement on long-delayed COVID-19 aid bill
Passengers headed to Amsterdam on Delta flight 76 began their journey about 5 days earlier....
Delta rolls out ‘quarantine-free’ corridor from Atlanta to Amsterdam
Pelham High School’s Davion Rhodes has signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at...
Pehlam’s Rhodes signes NLI to stay in state, heading to Georgia Southern
FILE PHOTO: Pete Buttigieg is expected to be Biden's Transportation Secretary pick.
LIVE: Biden set to introduce Buttigieg as his transportation pick