Florida High’s Harvey signs NLI with Auburn
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida High defensive back Ahmari Harvey has officially signed with Auburn University after giving his verbal commitment to the Tigers earlier this fall.
Harvey, a four-star defensive back, announced his verbal commitment to the Tigers on August 21 live on CBS Sports HQ.
He’s staying with the Tigers dispite the program firing head coach Gus Malzhan this past weekend.
Harvey is the seventh-announced signing of Auburn’s December signing period and the third player to sign from Florida, along with defensive tackle Marquis Robinson from Milton and offensive tackle Garner Langlo from Inverness.
