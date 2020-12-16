Florida High’s Harvey signs NLI with Auburn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida High defensive back Ahmari Harvey has officially signed with Auburn University after giving his verbal commitment to the Tigers earlier this fall.

The pick is in and Ahmari Harvey is heading to... Auburn. Harvey sticking with the Tigers. pic.twitter.com/4vaKjO4CRh — Ryan Kelly (@RyanLKelly) December 16, 2020

Harvey, a four-star defensive back, announced his verbal commitment to the Tigers on August 21 live on CBS Sports HQ.

He’s staying with the Tigers dispite the program firing head coach Gus Malzhan this past weekend.

Welcome to The Plains, @Ahmari_saucy!



Bringing a true ball hawk mentality to the Auburn secondary. pic.twitter.com/Nq7dnlWK4T — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 16, 2020

Harvey is the seventh-announced signing of Auburn’s December signing period and the third player to sign from Florida, along with defensive tackle Marquis Robinson from Milton and offensive tackle Garner Langlo from Inverness.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.