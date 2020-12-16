Advertisement

Florida High’s Harvey signs NLI with Auburn

Florida High defensive back Ahmari Harvey has officially signed with Auburn University after...
Florida High defensive back Ahmari Harvey has officially signed with Auburn University after giving his verbal commitment to the Tigers earlier this fall.(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida High defensive back Ahmari Harvey has officially signed with Auburn University after giving his verbal commitment to the Tigers earlier this fall.

Harvey, a four-star defensive back, announced his verbal commitment to the Tigers on August 21 live on CBS Sports HQ.

He’s staying with the Tigers dispite the program firing head coach Gus Malzhan this past weekend.

Harvey is the seventh-announced signing of Auburn’s December signing period and the third player to sign from Florida, along with defensive tackle Marquis Robinson from Milton and offensive tackle Garner Langlo from Inverness.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Tallahassee residents hoping for closure after Biden named next president of the United States
According to the FDLE, the sheriff’s office requested the department to launch an investigation...
FDLE arrests former Franklin County deputy for falsifying records, battery and official misconduct
A Tallahassee resident is raising concerns after he spent two months out of town, but saw his...
Tallahassee resident raises concerns about minimum utility billing policies
Obtained and made public by The Center for Public Integrity, these documents show every single...
White House documents show majority of Florida counties in the “red zone”
A Tallahassee couple has donated five years worth of pocket change to help those in need.
Tallahassee couple donates five years worth of pocket change to help those in need

Latest News

Gadsden County High School defensive lineman Joshua Farmer has signed a National Letter of...
Gadsden County’s Farmer signs NLI with Florida State
CCHS’ Lemeke Brockington (left) and Xavier Williams (right) signed with the University of...
Packers pair sign to continue football careers
Pelham High School’s Davion Rhodes has signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at...
Pehlam’s Rhodes signes NLI to stay in state, heading to Georgia Southern
Thomasville High School’s Rico Johnson signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday to play...
Thomasville’s Johnson signs with Gardner-Webb