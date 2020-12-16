Advertisement

FSU opens ACC play with 74-61 victory over Georgia Tech

MJ Walker makes a pass during the FSU/Georgia Tech basketball game.
MJ Walker makes a pass during the FSU/Georgia Tech basketball game.(MIGUEL OLIVELLA | Florida State Athletics)
By Chris Nee
Published: Dec. 15, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - #15 Florida State opened Atlantic Coast Conference play with a 74-61 victory over Georgia Tech late on Tuesday evening at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla.

FSU pushed their lead to as many as 16 points early in the second half, but a 15-0 run by the Yellow Jackets closed the gap to a point, 51-50, with around 10 minutes remaining. A dunk by Scottie Barnes halted that run by the Jackets, and after a bit of back-and-forth, FSU was again able to separate themselves a bit from their opponent.

FSU is now 4-0 on the young season. The Jackets are 2-3, including 0-1 in conference play.

On the evening, the Seminoles had five in double figures. Freshman point guard Scottie Barnes led FSU with 16 points. M.J. Walker, who played a team-leading 35 minutes, had 14 points, including 5-for-5 (100%) at the line. Wyatt Wilkes added 11 points, all in the first half. Anthony Polite and Balsa Koprivica each added 10 points on the evening. Koprivica grabbed a team-leading eight rebounds, with Barnes adding six boards. Koprivica also had three assists, sharing the team lead with Polite. FSU’s bench contributed 20 points on the evening, led by Wilkes’ double-figure output.

As a team, the Seminoles were 27-for-51 (52.9%) from the field, 8-for-17 (47.1%) from deep and 12-for-16 (75.0%) from the line. The Seminoles were out-rebounded 29-23. FSU had 13 assists and 13 turnovers on the evening. The Seminoles also had six steals and a blocked shot.

The Jackets, which got 21 points from Michael Devoe, were 22-for-51 (43.1%) from the floor, 5-for-20 (25%) from deep and 12-for-15 (80%) at the line. They have 11 assists to 12 turnovers. They recorded sevens steals and two blocks.

The Seminoles led for over 35 minutes of the game, while the Jackets had a lead of just over two minutes during the first half.

FSU has now won 27 consecutive home games, including 18 consecutive ACC home games. FSU has also won five straight in the series with Georgia Tech and improved their all-time record to 44-29 against the Yellow Jackets.

Highlight of the night: FSU needed a bucket, desperately, to end a 15-0 run by Georgia Tech. Scottie Barnes brought it to the rack and flushed it home.

