Gadsden County’s Farmer signs NLI with Florida State

Gadsden County High School defensive lineman Joshua Farmer has signed a National Letter of Intent to play for Florida State.(Joshua Farmer)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County High School defensive lineman Joshua Farmer has signed a National Letter of Intent to play for Florida State.

Farmer gave a verbal commitment to FSU on January 25 of this year.

A three-star prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings, Farmer chose the Noles over the likes of Auburn, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Farmer is one of 15 December signings announced by the Seminoles.

