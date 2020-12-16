Leon County Sheriff’s Office earns award from U.S. Attorney

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is being recognized for its role in helping keep our community safe by the US Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

LCSO’s “All In Leon” program works to reduce violent crime in the area by bringing together other law enforcement agencies and the community.

This initiative ultimately helped the sheriff’s office earn the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods Award.

It’s one of two law enforcement agencies in the nation to receive the award in 2020.

The All-In Leon initiative was established in 2019.

Sheriff Walt McNeil tells WCTV before he took office, Leon County had the highest crime rate in the state.

McNeil says the crime rate was steadily increasing 5 to 10% every year.

He says in the past three years, they’ve been able to drive crime down about 36%.

“What you hope to do is to move the needle from being a 100% problem down to somewhere in the neighborhood of 15 to 20%,” McNeil says. “Depending on how effective you are in your community and driving the crime rate problem down, and those associated issues that cause crime to go up”

Sheriff McNeil says the most common crimes committed here in Leon County have been burglaries, larcenies and thefts, all of which have been going down.

McNeil attributes the drop in those crimes to the community playing its role: Locking door and cars and staying vigiliant.

Sheriff McNeil says the work doesn’t stop because they’ve received this award.

He says the work to reduce crime will always continue.

