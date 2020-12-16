Leon’s Maxwell signs NLI with West Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday afternoon, Leon High School’s Macy Maxwell got a head start on the early signing period, signing a National Letter of Intent to go play for West Florida.

Maxwell, one of the most decorated players in the Lions’ prestigious history, says the Argonauts program was on her early and remind her of the program she’s graduating from.

“The coach was really good and interested so I started talking with her freshman year and then I went to one of her recent camps over break and she liked what she saw and she was very committed in wanting me so I wanted to go there,” Maxwell said. “I’m so excited because it’s going to be just like Leon season and high school because the coaching is very similar and I’m going to be pushed like I was before so I know what to expect when I’m getting there.”

