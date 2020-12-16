Monarch butterflies considered a ‘candidate’ for endangered species list

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The iconic orange and black butterfly makes its annual stop to rest at St. Mark’s Wildlife Refuge, bringing with it tourists from across the world. But conservations say the monarch butterfly could be at risk for survival.

On Tuesday the US Fish and Wildlife Service announced the species is ‘warranted’ for the endangered species list. What that means is, while federal officials are not recommending it be considered for the list, it is a ‘candidate.’

If nothing changes, it could be considered for 2024.

The announcement comes after what the UWS Great Lakes Region says was it’s most ‘rigorous’ assessment in department history. For 12 months researchers monitored global monarch population, 90 percent of which live along the United States east coast.

That population stops in St. Mark’s every October. For nearly 30 years, the refuge hosts a butterfly festival with guests from all over the world to experience the migration for themselves.

“When they start coming in they will coat these bushes, and you’ll hear this rustling of wings as they sit on the bushes, feeding, and they’re so tired that they don’t care that people are standing right next to them, watching them. They’re one of the most approachable wildlife species I think I’ve had in my career,” said Robin Will.

Will is the Supervisory Refuge Ranger at St. Mark’s. She says in the last 30 years, this has been the smallest migration she’s ever seen.

“We’ve always had thousands and thousands of them, and this year people would say they might see fifty, they might see five,” Will said.

The Ranger attributes the high number of tropical patterns over the Gulf of Mexico this year, saying it may have changed their paths.

But climate change is just one of the factors contributing to population loss.

FWS officials say lack of milkweed, quality of winter habit and insecticides/ pesticides also play a part in their decline.

“It is never good news when we find that listing an animal or a plant is warranted. It means there are tough challenges ahead,” said Charlie Wooley, US Fish and Wildlife Director of the Great Lakes Region.

According to their findings, the service says the monarch population has been declining for the last two decades.

Assistant Director Lori Nordstrom says in 1996 they estimate the East Coast population was at about 384 million. Last year they counted nearly 60 million.

The West Coast monarch population reported even more staggering numbers. Nordstrom says that population dropped from 1.2 million butterflies in 1997, to fewer than 30,000 in 2019.

“Monarch conservation continues to require an all hands on deck approach, in all sectors across the continent,” Nordstrom says.

But service officials say the silver lining with monarch butterflies is that there has been an ‘unprecedented’ grassroots conservation effort among the American population, with local, state and federal groups and organizations stepping up to plant milkweed and other pollination plants along their route.

The attraction towards these butterflies, Will says could be, in part, because they allow up close and personal human interaction.

“They’re just so excited to have that one-on-one experience with a wild creature, that is really important,” Will said. “Monarch butterflies play a huge role in educating us on the need for habitat.”

The US Fish and Wildlife Service has several programs to help support the planting of native milkweed.

St. Mark’s also has its own milkweed nursery initiative. Will says over the last six years that has generated hundreds of thousands of native milkweed plants across the area.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.