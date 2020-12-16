Ossoff and Warnock visiting South Georgia on Friday

SOUTH GEORGIA (WCTV) - Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, the Democratic candidates for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats, will host three campaign events in South Georgia on Friday, Dec. 18.

The duo will host outdoor meet and greet events in Bainbridge and Thomasville in the mid-morning and early afternoon, respectively. The Ossoff campaign has not yet determined an exact location for the Bainbridge event, but it will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Check the campaign website for updates on the location.

The Thomasville meet and greet is scheduled from 2:15 to 3 p.m. at 217 Broad St.

Later Friday, the candidates will hold a get out the vote car rally in Valdosta at 4:30 p.m. The location for that event hasn’t been announced yet either. Doors will open at 3 p.m.

Their campaigns say the candidates will focus on encouraging people to vote early in the runoff election. Additionally, the two will focus on their message surrounding health, jobs and justice as they speak to voters.

All of the events will follow CDC protocols, including mask requirements, social distancing and other safety measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“This gathering is subject to change or cancellation based on updated health and safety guidelines released by the CDC and local health authorities,” the release says.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.