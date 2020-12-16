Advertisement

Ossoff and Warnock visiting South Georgia on Friday

Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossoff, right,...
Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossoff, right, gesture toward a crowd during a campaign rally on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Marietta, Ga.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH GEORGIA (WCTV) - Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, the Democratic candidates for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats, will host three campaign events in South Georgia on Friday, Dec. 18.

The duo will host outdoor meet and greet events in Bainbridge and Thomasville in the mid-morning and early afternoon, respectively. The Ossoff campaign has not yet determined an exact location for the Bainbridge event, but it will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Check the campaign website for updates on the location.

The Thomasville meet and greet is scheduled from 2:15 to 3 p.m. at 217 Broad St.

Later Friday, the candidates will hold a get out the vote car rally in Valdosta at 4:30 p.m. The location for that event hasn’t been announced yet either. Doors will open at 3 p.m.

Their campaigns say the candidates will focus on encouraging people to vote early in the runoff election. Additionally, the two will focus on their message surrounding health, jobs and justice as they speak to voters.

All of the events will follow CDC protocols, including mask requirements, social distancing and other safety measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“This gathering is subject to change or cancellation based on updated health and safety guidelines released by the CDC and local health authorities,” the release says.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Tallahassee residents hoping for closure after Biden named next president of the United States
According to the FDLE, the sheriff’s office requested the department to launch an investigation...
FDLE arrests former Franklin County deputy for falsifying records, battery and official misconduct
A Tallahassee resident is raising concerns after he spent two months out of town, but saw his...
Tallahassee resident raises concerns about minimum utility billing policies
Obtained and made public by The Center for Public Integrity, these documents show every single...
White House documents show majority of Florida counties in the “red zone”
A Tallahassee couple has donated five years worth of pocket change to help those in need.
Tallahassee couple donates five years worth of pocket change to help those in need

Latest News

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare says it was still able to carry out “Operation Care Cards” this...
Caring cards spread holiday cheer at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare
"Operation Care Cards" spread holiday joy at TMH
Gadsden County High School defensive lineman Joshua Farmer has signed a National Letter of...
Gadsden County’s Farmer signs NLI with Florida State
Florida High defensive back Ahmari Harvey has officially signed with Auburn University after...
Florida High’s Harvey signs NLI with Auburn