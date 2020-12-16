Advertisement

Packers pair sign to continue football careers

CCHS’ Lemeke Brockington (left) and Xavier Williams (right) signed with the University of Minneosta and UNC Charlotte, respectively.(Paige Dauer | WALB)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A pair of Colquitt County High School Packers signed their National Letters of Intent Wednesday to continue their football careers at the Division I level.

CCHS’ Lemeke Brockington and Xavier Williams signed with the University of Minneosta and UNC Charlotte, respectively.

Brockington finishes his Packers career ranking second in CCHS history in receiving yards (2,054) and touchdown receptions (25).

This past season, the consensus three-star recruit logged 23 receptions for 527 yards and six touchdowns while playing both as a wide receiver and defensive back.

Brockington is one of 19 December signees by the Gophers and is one of two players in the class from the state of Georgia, joining defensive back Darius Green from Newton High School out of Covington, Ga.

Williams, also a three-star prospect, chose to go to the 49ers over Georgia State and led the Packers to a 7-0 regular season this past year in his only season under center with CCHS that was cut short due to an injury.

The 6′2″, 205 pound dual-threat quarterback completed 73 of his 188 attempted passes for 1,085 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding 51 carries and 424 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

