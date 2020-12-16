Advertisement

Pehlam’s Rhodes signes NLI to stay in state, heading to Georgia Southern

Pelham High School’s Davion Rhodes has signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at...
Pelham High School’s Davion Rhodes has signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Georgia Southern.(Paige Dauer | WALB)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELHAM, Ga. (WCTV) - Pelham High School’s Davion Rhodes has signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Georgia Southern.

Rhodes is one of 19 announced members of Southern’s December signing class and is one of 11 members of the class from the state of Georgia.

The 6′3″, 235 pound defensive lineman was an all-region selection at defensive end three times and recorded 174 tackles, including 11.0 sacks, and recovered four fumbles while forcing three this past season as a senior.

“Davion is an in-state player that we’re thrilled to keep in Georgia,” Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford said. “He’s a powerful player at the point of attack who we anticipate helping us control the line of scrimmage. He played both sides of the football in high school, which shows his versatility. Davion is a great addition to our D-Block.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Tallahassee residents hoping for closure after Biden named next president of the United States
According to the FDLE, the sheriff’s office requested the department to launch an investigation...
FDLE arrests former Franklin County deputy for falsifying records, battery and official misconduct
Obtained and made public by The Center for Public Integrity, these documents show every single...
White House documents show majority of Florida counties in the “red zone”
A Tallahassee couple has donated five years worth of pocket change to help those in need.
Tallahassee couple donates five years worth of pocket change to help those in need
A Tallahassee resident is raising concerns after he spent two months out of town, but saw his...
Tallahassee resident raises concerns about minimum utility billing policies

Latest News

CCHS’ Lemeke Brockington (left) and Xavier Williams (right) signed with the University of...
Packers pair sign to continue football careers
Thomasville High School’s Rico Johnson signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday to play...
Thomasville’s Johnson signs with Gardner-Webb
The Brooks County Trojans make quick work of the Washington-Wilkes Tigers en route to the GHSA...
Sideline Snapshots: Brooks County makes quick work of Washington-Wilkes
The Brooks County Trojans make quick work of the Washington-Wilkes Tigers en route to the GHSA...
Sideline Snapshots: Brooks County downs Washington-Wilkes