Pehlam’s Rhodes signes NLI to stay in state, heading to Georgia Southern

PELHAM, Ga. (WCTV) - Pelham High School’s Davion Rhodes has signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Georgia Southern.

It was an emotional day inside Pelham’s Field House as Davion Rhodes officially signed his NLI with Georgia Southern. Big things to come from this one! pic.twitter.com/HnCudWqz38 — Paige Dauer WALB (@PaigeWALB) December 16, 2020

Rhodes is one of 19 announced members of Southern’s December signing class and is one of 11 members of the class from the state of Georgia.

The 6′3″, 235 pound defensive lineman was an all-region selection at defensive end three times and recorded 174 tackles, including 11.0 sacks, and recovered four fumbles while forcing three this past season as a senior.

“Davion is an in-state player that we’re thrilled to keep in Georgia,” Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford said. “He’s a powerful player at the point of attack who we anticipate helping us control the line of scrimmage. He played both sides of the football in high school, which shows his versatility. Davion is a great addition to our D-Block.”

