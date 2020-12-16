Randolph logs career game as Rattlers win first contest of season, 76-70, over Austin Peay

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WCTV) - MJ Randolph netted a career-high 27 points and shot 11-for-15 from the floor Tuesday night as Florida A&M garnered their first victory of the season in a 76-70 win over Austin Peay.

The Rattlers outscored the Governors 42-36 in the second half to break a 34-34 halftime score and win their first game of the year in five tries.

Two other Rattlers logged double-figure outings: Evins Desir notched 14 points and grabbed six rebounds off the bench and Johnny Brown logged 11 points and went three-for-five from three-point range.

As a team, the Rattlers shot 55.6% from the floor and 50% (7-14) from three and outrebounded the Governors, 34-29.

The Govs did not have a great shooting day, going just 23-58 (39.7%) from the floor and 6-25 (24%) from deep.

FAMU returns to the floor on Friday against Georgia Tech. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

