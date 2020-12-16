Advertisement

Rattlers welcome newest class during early signing period

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Early Signing Period is in full swing for the Florida A&M football program, as well as programs around the nation.

It was a bit of a slower day for the Rattlers, who only announced two signings as of 3:25 p.m.

Their first announced signee was Jay Williams, a former Florida State offensive lineman.

Williams, a redshirt senior, is considered a grad transfer and entered the transfer portal this past September. Sources told Noles247 that Williams had opted out of the 2020 season prior to his transfer. He appeared in four games for FSU in 2019.

FAMU has also announced the signing of Jacksonville’s Lucius Lattimore, from Trinity Christian Academy.

Lattimore, a 5′10″, 200 pound outside linebacker, is a two-star prospect, according to Rivals, and picked the Rattlers over Western Kentucky.

