Advertisement

Second Harvest of the Big Bend receives generous philanthropic gift from MacKenzie Scott

The first truckload of food bought with donations to WCTV's PBJ PLUS! drive arrived at Second...
The first truckload of food bought with donations to WCTV's PBJ PLUS! drive arrived at Second Harvest Wednesday.(WCTV)
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Second Harvest of the Big Bend is one of 384 organizations to receive a philanthropic gift from MacKenzie Scott, who has donated more than $4.1 billion in the past four months.

According to Scott’s announcement, organizations were carefully selected from an initial list of 6,490 potential recipients to “identify organizations with high potential for impact” and those that are “driving change…with teams who have dedicated their lives to helping others.”

Second Harvest CEO Monique Van Pelt says the group is grateful for the donation.

“We are incredibly thankful to receive a generous gift from Ms. Scott,” says Monique Van Pelt, CEO of Second Harvest. “We appreciate the trust that has been placed in our organization and our partners to build solutions that will help end hunger in the Big Bend.”

Second Harvest says this is by far the largest gift the organization has ever received. The money will help transform the food bank at a time when food insecurity is a large issue.

“A gift of this magnitude, in combination with continued community support, will help Second Harvest provide nutritious food to the communities they serve today, and for years to come,” the press release says.

Second Harvest says it will share more specific details about the gift and its impact on the community in January.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Tallahassee residents hoping for closure after Biden named next president of the United States
According to the FDLE, the sheriff’s office requested the department to launch an investigation...
FDLE arrests former Franklin County deputy for falsifying records, battery and official misconduct
A Tallahassee resident is raising concerns after he spent two months out of town, but saw his...
Tallahassee resident raises concerns about minimum utility billing policies
Obtained and made public by The Center for Public Integrity, these documents show every single...
White House documents show majority of Florida counties in the “red zone”
A Tallahassee couple has donated five years worth of pocket change to help those in need.
Tallahassee couple donates five years worth of pocket change to help those in need

Latest News

Rattlers welcome newest class during early signing period
Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossoff, right,...
Ossoff and Warnock visiting South Georgia on Friday
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2019, file photo, Florida State forward Patrick Williams (4) dribbles...
Trio of former Seminoles make debuts as NBA preseason opens
Image Source: Rowland Scherman / MGN
Tallahassee hosting drive-thru parade for MLK Day 2021