Second Harvest of the Big Bend receives generous philanthropic gift from MacKenzie Scott

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Second Harvest of the Big Bend is one of 384 organizations to receive a philanthropic gift from MacKenzie Scott, who has donated more than $4.1 billion in the past four months.

According to Scott’s announcement, organizations were carefully selected from an initial list of 6,490 potential recipients to “identify organizations with high potential for impact” and those that are “driving change…with teams who have dedicated their lives to helping others.”

Second Harvest CEO Monique Van Pelt says the group is grateful for the donation.

“We are incredibly thankful to receive a generous gift from Ms. Scott,” says Monique Van Pelt, CEO of Second Harvest. “We appreciate the trust that has been placed in our organization and our partners to build solutions that will help end hunger in the Big Bend.”

Second Harvest says this is by far the largest gift the organization has ever received. The money will help transform the food bank at a time when food insecurity is a large issue.

“A gift of this magnitude, in combination with continued community support, will help Second Harvest provide nutritious food to the communities they serve today, and for years to come,” the press release says.

Second Harvest says it will share more specific details about the gift and its impact on the community in January.

