Seminoles welcome newest class during early signing period

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Early Signing Period is in full swing for the Florida State football program, as well as programs around the nation.

As the Seminoles continue to announce signees throughout the day, we’ll update this story with the latest on the newest Seminoles.

Arguably the biggest name of the early signing period for FSU is that of transfer quarterback McKenzie Milton, coming to Tallahassee from UCF. With the Knights, Milton led the Knights to a 27-6 overall record, including a perfect record in 2017 and a Peach Bowl victory over the Auburn Tigers.

The quarterback position is, and has been, one of the biggest question marks for a couple of years for the Seminoles, and Milton seems poised to bring some stability to the position, if only for a season.

Lake City, Florida’s Shyheim Brown was the second announced FSU signing on Wednesday. A consensus three-star prospect, the Columbia High School defensive back logged 174 total tackles, including 12.0 for a loss and 5.0 sacks and five interceptions.

The second announced Florida native to the 2021 class, Hollywood’s Kevin Knowles II signed his NLI with FSU. A four-star prospect, he’s ranked the #47 cornerback in the nation and the #83 prospect in the Sunshine State, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Miami’s Patrick Payton is headed north to the Capital City. Ranked the seventh-best prospect at his positoin and the #18 overall prospect in the state according to 247Sports, he garnered First-Team All-Dade recognition after leading Miami Northwestern High School to a 5A state title last season.

The first tight end of the class, Pittsburg, California’s Koby Gross enters FSU as the nation’s top junior college tight end and the #39th-ranked JuCo prospect in the nation.

Denton, Texas’ Jordan Eubanks comes to FSU as the country’s #41 outside linebacker and #94 overall prospect from Texas. In a shortened senior season this year, Eubanks logged 40 tackles, 1.0 sack, three fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one pass breakup on his way to helping Guyer High School win a district title.

The second-consecutive Texan to be announced by the Seminoles, Washington comes to the House that Bobby Built as a four-star prospect and ranked #220 in the ESPN300 rankings, as well as the #14 cornerback in the country and #39 prospect in the Lone Star State.

Gadsden’s (no, not that Gadsden) Rod Orr comes to the Noles as the #22 ranked offensive tackle and #10 prospect from the state of Alabama in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

A four-star prospect and the seventh-best overall prospect in the state of Louisiana, Byron Turner comes to FSU to help boost and beef up the FSU defensive front. As a junior, Turner logged 102 tackles, including 29.0 for a loss and 13.0 sacks.

Joshua Burrell, a 6′2″, 212 wide receiver from Blythewood, South Carolina, comes to the garnet and gold as the fourth-ranked prospect from the Palmetto State. As a junior in 2019, Burrell caught 57 balls for 950 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The second tight end announced by the Noles, Huntsville, Alabama’s Jackson West comes to the Noles as the #20 tight end prospect in the country, and the #17 overall prospect out of Alabama. In a shortened season in which West saw just three games, he caught 19 passes for 269 yards and a touchdown. As a junior, West logged 23 passes for 411 yards and two touchdowns in an offense that averaged nearly 30 points a game.

It’s been a while since the Noles announced a Floridian, which they did with Lehigh Acres’ Omarion Cooper, a four-star prospect and the #41 prospect from the state and the #22 cornerback in the country, per 247Sports. In his high school career, Cooper recorded 81 tackles, 21 pass breakups, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and blocked multiple kicks.

