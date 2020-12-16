Advertisement

Tallahassee hosting drive-thru parade for MLK Day 2021

Image Source: Rowland Scherman / MGN
Image Source: Rowland Scherman / MGN (KALB)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The city of Tallahassee says its first-ever Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade will have a drive-thru style to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The parade will take place from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, according to the city

In order to keep the community safe from the spread of coronavirus, the city will host a “reverse-style” drive-thru parade instead of a traditional parade. In this format, the parade floats and exhibits will be stationary and the spectators will move along the parade route in their cars.

The city says the route will run along Monroe Street, from Tennessee to Pensacola streets.

Organizations that are interested in participating in the parade can apply at the city’s website. The deadline to submit an application is at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

More information on the parade will be posted on the city website as the event draws closer.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Tallahassee residents hoping for closure after Biden named next president of the United States
According to the FDLE, the sheriff’s office requested the department to launch an investigation...
FDLE arrests former Franklin County deputy for falsifying records, battery and official misconduct
A Tallahassee resident is raising concerns after he spent two months out of town, but saw his...
Tallahassee resident raises concerns about minimum utility billing policies
Obtained and made public by The Center for Public Integrity, these documents show every single...
White House documents show majority of Florida counties in the “red zone”
A Tallahassee couple has donated five years worth of pocket change to help those in need.
Tallahassee couple donates five years worth of pocket change to help those in need

Latest News

Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossoff, right,...
Ossoff and Warnock visiting South Georgia on Friday
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2019, file photo, Florida State forward Patrick Williams (4) dribbles...
Trio of former Seminoles make debuts as NBA preseason opens
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare says it was still able to carry out “Operation Care Cards” this...
Caring cards spread holiday cheer at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare
"Operation Care Cards" spread holiday joy at TMH