Tallahassee hosting drive-thru parade for MLK Day 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The city of Tallahassee says its first-ever Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade will have a drive-thru style to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The parade will take place from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, according to the city

In order to keep the community safe from the spread of coronavirus, the city will host a “reverse-style” drive-thru parade instead of a traditional parade. In this format, the parade floats and exhibits will be stationary and the spectators will move along the parade route in their cars.

The city says the route will run along Monroe Street, from Tennessee to Pensacola streets.

Organizations that are interested in participating in the parade can apply at the city’s website. The deadline to submit an application is at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

More information on the parade will be posted on the city website as the event draws closer.

