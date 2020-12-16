Advertisement

Tallahassee man sentenced to 2 years in prison for assaulting USPS mail carrier

Darius Allen, 26, was arrested in April 2020 for shooting a gun in the air after running up to...
Darius Allen, 26, was arrested in April 2020 for shooting a gun in the air after running up to a USPS mail carrier and their vehicle.(Leon County Jail)
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 26-year-old Tallahassee man was sentenced to two years of prison Tuesday for assaulting a United States Postal Service mail carrier with a gun, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Florida.

According to the press release, a USPS mail carrier was delivering mail in a Tallahassee neighborhood on April 2. The suspect, Darius Allen, demanded that the carrier hand him the mail instead of putting it in the mailbox, the release says.

The mail carrier followed USPS policy and refused Allen’s demand since they didn’t recognize him as a resident of the address. Roughly 20 minutes later, as the carrier continued delivering mail to homes in the neighborhood, Allen ran up to the carrier’s vehicle and fired a gun in the air, according to the release.

Allen ran away from the area immediately, and the carrier drove away from the scene and called 911 to report the incident, the attorney’s office says.

Tallahassee Police Department officers responded to the call and found the gun Allen fired and the shell casing, the release says. The officers then arrested Allen.

“The Postal Service has been a cornerstone of our republic for some 245 years, and the American public has relied on it for secure delivery of items both important and routine,” United States Attorney Lawrence Keefe said. “Individuals commit a crime when they try to disrupt a mail carrier’s solemn duty, and Allen’s assault on this federal officer also endangered others in the area.”

The United States Postal Inspection Service says keeping USPS employees safe is crucial.

“Protecting the safety of our USPS employees is our most important mission, and Inspectors will continue the great work of bringing those who attack the USPS to justice,” said Antonio J. Gomez, Inspector in Charge of the USPIS, Miami Division.

