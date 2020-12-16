Advertisement

Thomasville’s Johnson signs with Gardner-Webb

Thomasville High School’s Rico Johnson signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday to play football at Gardner-Webb.(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomasville High School’s Rico Johnson signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday to play football at Gardner-Webb.

Johnson played three seasons at Thomasville and finished his career catching 131 balls for 1,735 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The 6′3″, 175 pound wide receiver chose the Runnin’ Bulldogs over Missouri State, Grambling State and Murray State.

Johnson is one of 16 announced December signees for GWU, and is one of five signees from the state of Georgia.

