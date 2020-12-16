Thomasville’s Johnson signs with Gardner-Webb

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomasville High School’s Rico Johnson signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday to play football at Gardner-Webb.

Early Signing Day, let’s get it! First stop @ThomasvilleCity for Rico Johnson to sign with Gardner-Webb. pic.twitter.com/HDN5aNp2Hf — Ryan Kelly (@RyanLKelly) December 16, 2020

Johnson played three seasons at Thomasville and finished his career catching 131 balls for 1,735 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The 6′3″, 175 pound wide receiver chose the Runnin’ Bulldogs over Missouri State, Grambling State and Murray State.

Johnson is one of 16 announced December signees for GWU, and is one of five signees from the state of Georgia.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.