Trio of former Seminoles make debuts as NBA preseason opens

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A trio of former Florida State Seminoles have begun their professional basketball careers as the National Basketball Association opened preseason play this past weekend.

Through two games, number four overall pick of the Chicago Bulls Patrick Williams has impressed off the bench for Chicago. In their preseason opener, a 125-104 loss to the Houston Rockets, Williams logged 25 minutes off the bench while scoring 12 points, going 5-for-9 from the floor but 0-for-2 from three.

In the Bulls’ second game, a 104-91 win over the Rockets, Williams saw more time on the floor (28 minutes) and scored 13 points on 4-of-12 shooting, going 2-for-3 from deep. Williams added three steals and three rebounds in the victory.

The Bulls return to the floor on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET at Oklahoma City.

Devin Vassell has also impressed in his first outings with the San Antonio Spurs. In their preseason opener, a 121-108 loss to OKC, Vassell logged 25 minutes and scored 12 points, going 3-for-8 from the floor (2-for-4 from three) and 4-for-5 from the free throw line.

He also recorded six rebounds, all on the defensive glass, two assists and three steals.

In the Spurs’ second game, a 112-98 loss to the Rockets, Vassell saw 32 minutes of playing time and scored 11 points, but was -12 while on the floor. Vassell logged four steals to accompany four rebounds and an assist.

Vassell and the Spurs are back in action on Thursday at the Rockets.

The Utah Jazz are off to a 2-0 preseason start and Trent Forrest has seen action in both games.

In Utah’s 119-105 win over the Phoenix Suns to open the preseason, Forrest logged 12 minutes of playing time and went 2-for-2 from both the floor and free throw line, finishing with six points and one rebound, steal and assist.

In the Jazz’s 111-92 win, also against the Suns, Forrest saw less playing time - just eight minutes - and scored five points, going 1-for-2 from the floor and 3-for-3 from the free throw line.

Utah is in action on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers and former Seminoles Terence Mann and Mfiondu Kabengele. Tip-off is set for 10 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.