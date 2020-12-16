Wakulla County Schools to hold in-person graduation ceremony for spring 2020 grads

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Wakulla High School will celebrate its class of 2020 with an in-person graduation ceremony at the J.D. Jones Stadium on Friday, Dec. 18.

Superintendent Bobby Pearce says the students deserve the recognition after COVID forced the district to hold a drive-thru ceremony earlier this year.

Some in the community have reached out to WCTV, still concerned about the event because of the pandemic.

Superintendent Pearce says each student will only be allowed six tickets for their guests, and graduation will operate similarly to how the district has been doing their football games.

Pearce says students have lost a lot during the pandemic and Friday’s graduation will be a positive experience for the seniors who weren’t able to have an in-person ceremony during the spring.

He says masks will be optional for students and families; however, officiators will be wearing masks while handing out diplomas.

Students will be socially distant on the football field and when they’re waiting in line before walking the stage.

The superintendent says they also worked hand and hand with the health department on safety precautions.

Pearce says the school district picked this upcoming Friday for the graduation because students who are home from college during the holidays will be able to attend.

