Big Bend featured in 2021 Florida counties calendar

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three Big Bend counties will be featured in the Florida Association of Counties’ 2021 “Show Us Your Spectacular” calendar.

Wakulla, Jefferson and Leon counties will all be in the calendar, according to a press release from the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners.

FAC President Melissa McKinlay says the calendar showcases parts of Florida’s best qualities.

“With people all over the world coming to experience our rich geographical and cultural history, the 2021 FAC calendar highlights some of the most spectacular things to see and do while spending time in this great state,” McKinlay says.

The calendar includes photos of beaches, art, architecture and more from communities across the state. After the FAC picked a theme, it held a photo contest to determine what would be selected for the calendar.

The photo from Wakulla County will show up in December of the 2021 calendar.

“The beauty of Wakulla County is cherished for those who have experienced it first-hand and should be added to travel plans for those looking to discover the natural treasures of the ‘other Florida,’” says Wakulla County Commissioner Ralph Thomas.

Out of the almost 400 submissions, 15 entries were selected for the 2021 FAC Calendar. See which month highlights which county below:

Cover: Palm Beach County

Dec. 2020: Okeechobee County

Jan. 2021: Jefferson County

Feb. 2021: Marion County

March 2021: Sumter County

April 2021: Okaloosa County

May 2021: Indian River County

June 2021: Leon County

July 2021: Jackson County

August 2021: Hernando County

September 2021: Glades County

October 2021: Polk County

November 2021: Sarasota County

December 2021: Wakulla County

Back cover: Hillsborough County

