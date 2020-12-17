Cairo’s Jones signs with Bulldogs

CAIRO, Ga. (WCTV) - When considering collegiate options, what is the one question that is consistently asked?

“What’s your dream school?”

For some, maybe even most, people, that dream school is just that: A dream.

But for others, that dream can become a reality, which was the case Thursday morning for Cairo punter Noah Jones.

Jones signed his National Letter of Intent to join the University of Georgia, the team he’s cheered for all his life, as a preferred walk-on.

Ranked the top punter in the country by Khol’s Kicking, Jones garnered region Specialist of the Year honors following the 2018 and 2019 campaigns.

He doesn’t have long to celebrate, either: Jones is getting a leg up on the competition by enrolling early.

“It’s always been my dream school, and that’s definitely the place I want to spend the next four years and play football and continue my academics,” Jones said. “There’s no place like Georgia and there’s no doubt in my mind that’s home, so I’m excited to be there and getting to go up there early.”

At the time of Jones’ signing, the Bulldogs had the third-best 2021 class in the country and the second-best class in the SEC, according to 247Sports.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.