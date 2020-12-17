CRMC and TMH release statements on receiving second COVID-19 vaccine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Capital Regional Medical Center and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare are both respectively set to receive the Moderna vaccine next week.

The two hospitals are among the 173 Florida hospitals receiving it, according to Governor Ron DeSantis.

The vaccine did get the thumbs up from a key government advisory panel on Thursday.

The FDA is expected to give its approval soon.

TMH released the following statement:

“The State of Florida released a list of hospitals slated to receive the first distribution of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH) is one of the selected hospitals and could receive the vaccine as soon as next week. At this time, TMH is awaiting more information about the delivery timeline and allotment size. TMH established a working group who reviewed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for vaccine distribution and the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccination plan and has developed a plan to administer the vaccine and report immunization records to Florida SHOTS. Our plan is already in place and will be adjusted once the vaccine allotment amount and delivery timeline are available.”

Capital Regional CEO, Alan Keesee, also sent a statement to WCTV. Keesee said:

“The Governor’s announcement yesterday was exciting to hear and we look forward to receiving our first distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine very soon. Our clinical and operational teams have been preparing detailed plans to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to our interested colleagues as soon as we receive them. Though the vaccines will not be mandatory for our team members, we believe they are a major step towards ending this pandemic. We will follow national direction on vaccine administration recommendations, as well as our tiering system that ensures those at greatest risk of exposure to COVID-19 have access to the vaccine first based on national and state guidelines.

As supplies increase, the vaccine will eventually be available for all of our colleagues who wish to receive it. Throughout the pandemic, our frontline care teams and the support functions behind them have focused on delivering the best possible care in the safest way. Our care teams have truly gone above and beyond, time and time again, and answered the call to care for others. Together, we have fought the pandemic, and now it is time to take the next step: administer vaccines that can ultimately stop the virus.”

A delivery timeline and shipment size have yet to be announced.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.