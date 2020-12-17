FSU great Ernie Sims honors Pineview Elementary teachers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A surprise gift for Tallahassee teachers came at the end of a long day — and at the end of a very long few months — Thursday at Pineview Elementary.

That’s where Ernie Sims went to school before eventually starring for FSU and creating the Ernie Sims Foundation.

After their bus and carpool duties, the teachers were told to come into the front office a few at a time for goodie bags and gift cards.

Each $25 gift card came with a personalized, handwritten note, thanking these teachers for persevering through a school year unlike any other.

The foundation said, “Our teachers have been just as vital as our healthcare heroes during this pandemic, and this was just a small gesture to show that support.”

Pineview Elementary guidance counselor Paula Pearcey told WCTV that it means the world to feel that love.

“Oh my god, it’s just so amazing, it’s so appreciative, sometimes you feel like the forgotten person. So more different organizations to come in and remember us and do things for us, it’s just awesome,” Pearcey said.

Pearcey added that getting to the holidays is a bittersweet moment since many of the teachers are still concerned about the health of their students, especially those who are learning digitally at home.

This is far from the first time Ernie Sims and his foudnation has worked with Pineview. A board member said their impact on the students can’t be understated.

