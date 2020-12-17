Advertisement

Gators’ star Johnson showing ‘truly encouraging signs’ of progress, game vs. FAMU postponed

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) goes for the dunk against Kentucky forward Nick Richards...
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) goes for the dunk against Kentucky forward Nick Richards (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)(Alan Youngblood | AP)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Gators basketball team says star forward Keyontae Johnson is continuing to show “truly encouraging signs of progress,” as he continues further evaluation.

The Gators also say their next two games are postponed, including a recently-announced game against Florida A&M that was slated for Sunday.

