Gators’ star Johnson showing ‘truly encouraging signs’ of progress, game vs. FAMU postponed
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Gators basketball team says star forward Keyontae Johnson is continuing to show “truly encouraging signs of progress,” as he continues further evaluation.
The Gators also say their next two games are postponed, including a recently-announced game against Florida A&M that was slated for Sunday.
