Advertisement

“I’m really appreciative for the Salvation Army, I really am”: Salvation Army distributes Angel Tree gifts

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - ‘Twas the week before Christmas at the Salvation Army, with gift after gift making families feel jolly.

“It is heartwarming to see how this community loves each other especially this year and when there is such great need,” said Captain Ashlee Wildish of the Salvation Army.

Santa’s helpers were certainly up to the task, the need increased as the year went past.

“We did see an increase in the need for assistance, we are seeing about 200 more individuals that we are able to help because of the generosity of the community,” said Captain Wildish.

The families now have gifts to put under the tree, a surprise to some that they could never forsee.

“I was surprised because I would never think nobody would do, you know, that much for kids. And this year has been crazy so it’s very appreciative that they did this for our kids cause it’s been a rough year,” said Iesha Brooks.

“I’m very grateful because I’m not able to shop this year, I have transportation but its limited so to be able to come here and wish for something and have it happen is really a beautiful thing for me,” said Joann Van Burean.

As they take their gifts home this holiday season, they’re looking forward to Christmas for so many reasons.

“I’m really appreciative for the Salvation Army, I really am,” said Brooks.

Captain Wildish tells WCTV, the Salvation Army has been collection donations since November and the community really stepped up to give back this year.

Wildish says this year they’ve been able to help 1000 people and more than 400 families with their Angel Tree Program.

She adds they’ve been blown away by the generosity of the community.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Labor union finds that woman worked 52 days of 16 hour shifts within 85 days.
Labor union finds woman worked 85 days straight, including 52 16-hour shifts
A Tallahassee resident is raising concerns after he spent two months out of town, but saw his...
Tallahassee resident raises concerns about minimum utility billing policies
Darius Allen, 26, was arrested in April 2020 for shooting a gun in the air after running up to...
Tallahassee man sentenced to 2 years in prison for assaulting USPS mail carrier
In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a syringe during a study of a...
First COVID vaccines for Tallahassee to arrive next week
Florida's Clemency Board grants 11 pardons
Florida clemency board grants full pardon to man convicted in 1994

Latest News

’Where is the help?’ Local, state leaders ask Governor to prevent evictions
Salvation Army distributes Angel Tree gifts
FSU great Ernie Sims honors Pineview Elementary teachers
Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: December 17, 2020
Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife Mackenzie Scott donates to the Second Harvest of the Big Bend
Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife Mackenzie Scott donates to the Second Harvest of the Big Bend