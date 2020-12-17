“I’m really appreciative for the Salvation Army, I really am”: Salvation Army distributes Angel Tree gifts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - ‘Twas the week before Christmas at the Salvation Army, with gift after gift making families feel jolly.

“It is heartwarming to see how this community loves each other especially this year and when there is such great need,” said Captain Ashlee Wildish of the Salvation Army.

Santa’s helpers were certainly up to the task, the need increased as the year went past.

“We did see an increase in the need for assistance, we are seeing about 200 more individuals that we are able to help because of the generosity of the community,” said Captain Wildish.

The families now have gifts to put under the tree, a surprise to some that they could never forsee.

“I was surprised because I would never think nobody would do, you know, that much for kids. And this year has been crazy so it’s very appreciative that they did this for our kids cause it’s been a rough year,” said Iesha Brooks.

“I’m very grateful because I’m not able to shop this year, I have transportation but its limited so to be able to come here and wish for something and have it happen is really a beautiful thing for me,” said Joann Van Burean.

As they take their gifts home this holiday season, they’re looking forward to Christmas for so many reasons.

“I’m really appreciative for the Salvation Army, I really am,” said Brooks.

Captain Wildish tells WCTV, the Salvation Army has been collection donations since November and the community really stepped up to give back this year.

Wildish says this year they’ve been able to help 1000 people and more than 400 families with their Angel Tree Program.

She adds they’ve been blown away by the generosity of the community.

