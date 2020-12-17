Advertisement

Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife Mackenzie Scott donates to the Second Harvest of the Big Bend

By Hannah Messier
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Second Harvest of the Big Bend continues to see a big need. In Gadsden County Thursday morning, Holy Community Church teamed up with the non-profit to distribute food.

Viewers helped raise thousands of dollars for Second Harvest during WCTV’s annual Kindness Day.

MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon head Jeff Bezos, has donated billions of dollars to hundreds of non-profits, including the local food bank.

“We couldn’t be more excited that Ms. Scott recognized, identified and has rewarded Second Harvest of the Big Bend with a gracious gift. It wasn’t actually a funding source that we had sought after. This came as a complete surprise to us,” Monique Van Pelt, the CEO of Second Harvest of the Big Bend, said.

Second Harvest starts a new annual winter distribution this Saturday at the Governor’s Square Mall at 9 a.m. They’ll have enough food to serve 1,000 families, each getting six pounds of food.

