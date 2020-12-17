Jupiter & Saturn Conjunction lights up the sky with the Christmas Star

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The night sky is lighting up this holiday season as the Christmas Star makes a rare appearance. This year on the Winter Solstice, Jupiter and Saturn will align in the night sky, together making the Christmas Star.

This alignment is called planetary conjunction. Conjunctions between Jupiter and Saturn happen every twenty years.

NASA astronomers also say that the planets won’t be this close again until 2080. Those at the Challenger Learning Center report that the star will be visible in the Big Bend and South Georgia.

“If you are to look towards the Moon and hold up your fist, then the conjunction should actually just be down and to the right about a fist’s distance. If you hold your own fist up to the moon that helps, but it’s the southwest sky along the horizon, forty-five minutes to an hour after sunset.” Samantha Reaves, communications manager with the Challenger Learning Center explained.

This year’s conjunction is unique; according to NASA, the planets haven’t been this close together since 1623.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.