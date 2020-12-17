Advertisement

Pelham’s Rhodes signs NLI to stay in state, heading to Georgia Southern

By Fletcher Keel
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:35 AM EST
PELHAM, Ga. (WCTV) - Pelham High School’s Davion Rhodes has signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Georgia Southern.

Rhodes is one of 19 announced members of Southern’s December signing class and is one of 11 members of the class from the state of Georgia.

The 6′3″, 235 pound defensive lineman was an all-region selection at defensive end three times and recorded 174 tackles, including 11.0 sacks, and recovered four fumbles while forcing three this past season as a senior.

“Davion is an in-state player that we’re thrilled to keep in Georgia,” Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford said. “He’s a powerful player at the point of attack who we anticipate helping us control the line of scrimmage. He played both sides of the football in high school, which shows his versatility. Davion is a great addition to our D-Block.”

