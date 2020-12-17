Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines set to arrive at South Georgia Medical Center Friday

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine made their way to Lowndes County Thursday afternoon.

South Georgia Medical Center is expecting its first shipment Friday.

Health officials say they’re expecting to fill their ultra-low temperature freezer with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines.

”You know, I think this is sort of the beginning of the light at the end of the tunnel,” Pharmacy Operations Manager at SGMC, Berry Ivey, said.

Ivey says SGMC should receive between 975 and about 2,900 doses of the vaccine, some going straight to the freezer, and others left at room temperature for about one hour to thaw.

They plan to begin vaccinating immediately.

”The quicker we can get our staff protected from the virus, the better,” Ivey said.

Chief Operating and Nursing Officer at SGMC, Randy Smith, says, “Whatever we get, we’ll deploy very, very quickly.”

Smith says their estimated 3,000 healthcare workers are top tier. While it’s not made mandatory, he says turnout to take it is high.

“This vaccine is a true game changer. We’re especially excited for our front-line staff who’ve fought this battle,” Smith said.

Health officials say when this vaccine comes in, they’re ready.

SGMC’s former intensive care unit is now being transformed into an employee vaccination center. They say five employees will be vaccinated at once, and they’ll each have their own rooms.

All are required to stay 15 minutes afterwards for direct monitoring by nurses like Judy Vickers, one of the first ever administering this COVID-19 immunity.

”I feel like I’m part of history and part of a powerful movement to fight this awful disease,” Vickers said.

After prepping with manufacture and CDC literature reviews, Vickers says she and her team are ready to immunize about 10 to 20 people each hour.

