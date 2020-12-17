Seven Vikings ink names to NLI’s to open early signing period
LOWNDES, Ga. (WCTV) - Seven members of the Lowndes High School football program signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to play ball at the collegiate level.
Signing NLI’s Wednesday were TJ Quinn (Louisville), Jacques Hunter (Vanderbilt), Thomas Davis (Miami, Fla.), Leon Williams (Kent State), Jalon Baker (Tennessee Tech), Dominique Marshall (Kennesaw State) and Noah Williams (Concordia University at Ann Arbor).
Quinn was one of 21 players to sign with Louisville and was one of six players from Georgia to sign with the Cardinals.
Hunter was also a member of a 21-athlete class, and was one of seven players to sign with the Commodores from the Peach State.
Davis was one of 21 players to sign with the Hurricanes and was just one of two people from Georgia to sign, along with former Valdosta quarterback Jake Garcia.
Williams joins a 14-member early signing class for the Golden Flash and is one of two Georgians headed to Kent State, along with Hoschton’s Emon Hill.
Baker was one of 13 to sign with Tennessee Tech and one of four Georgians to head to the Golden Eagles.
Marshall signed to stay in state and will head to the Atlanta area to play for Kennesaw State, part of an 11 member class, eight of which are from Georgia.
