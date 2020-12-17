Advertisement

St. John’s Episcopal Church choir brings holiday cheer by singing Christmas Carols during rush hour

St. John's choir singing Christmas carols to traffic goers Wednesday night.
St. John's choir singing Christmas carols to traffic goers Wednesday night.(WCTV)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - To spread Christmas cheer the St. Johns’ choir skipped practice Wednesday night and instead sung Christmas carols for all those rush hour drivers heading home Wednesday evening.

About 30 choir members singing on the church’s front lawn right near the corner of Monroe and Tennessee streets in downtown Tallahassee.

St. John’s director of music told WCTV that it was great for the choir to be able to sing together again.

“I’ve missed choir, I’ve missed hearing them sing, I’ve missed seeing their faces and I think they enjoyed it,” explained St. John’s Director of Music Betsy Calhoun. “And it was wonderful because we felt like we can give some community cheer to the passing cars and we still got a lot from it just being together and singing.”

The choir sung Christmas classics like Jingle Bells and Newborn King, ringing in Christmas joy to those passing by.

