Tallahassee Army veteran to represent Florida’s Purple Heart recipients at national event

Retired Army Col. Washington Sanchez will be the state’s representative at the multi-day tribute to the courage and sacrifice of America’s combat wounded, a press release from the National Purple Heart Honor Mission says.

Sanchez’s trip will include a special tour of the new and improved National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, visits to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, historic Washington’s Headquarters and other tributes to service.

“Washington and his fellow Patriot Project honorees are true American heroes,” said Richie Lay, a Purple Heart recipient and Chairman of the National Purple Heart Honor Mission. “America’s Purple Heart veterans have given so much to defend freedom and that sacrifice must always be remembered. We are privileged to be able to provide this unique salute to service for our Purple Heart heroes.”

The executive director for the National Purple Heart Honor Mission says it’s important to honor veterans for their sacrifices and service.

“Our Purple Heart recipients have made enormous sacrifices for America and this is our opportunity to say ‘thank you’ on behalf of a grateful nation. For some, this will be like the homecoming they never had. We received hundreds of nominations from across the country and we look forward to honoring Colonel Sanchez for his lifelong sacrifice and service to his community,” said retired Col. Russ Vernon.

Sanchez is a Vietnam veteran and had a 27-year career in the Army. He said his military service means the world to him, and it made his life worth living.

Sanchez was commissioned as a second lieutenant through Florida A&M University’s ROTC program, the release says. At the time, he was FAMU’s only ROTC graduate and recipient of a Regular Army Commission in April 1964. In Nov. 1965, Sanchez was wounded while serving as a Forward Observer with an Airmobile Company of the 1st Cavalry Divison, according to the release.

He was shot twice but continued carrying out his mission as he coordinated helicopter, fixed wing and artillery strikes against North Vietnamese forces, the release says. During Sanchez’s second tour in Vietnam, the field artillery battery he commanded was attacked, but thanks to his previous combat experience, the unit managed to repel the attack.

Unfortunately, the unit suffered a friendly fire death due to mistaken identity, the release says. This event contributed to Sanchez’s post-traumatic stress disorder.

Later on in his career, Sanchez was stationed at bases in Germany and throughout the U.S. In Germany, he was the commander of the Grafenwoehr Training Area, the largest training center in Western Europe, according to the release.

During retirement, Sanchez volunteered at the Florida Veterans Foundation, where he spearheaded an annual Veteran’s Standdown, which helped provide services to homeless veterans.

“One of his most important contributions has been as an ardent advocate of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy treatments for combat wounds, including PTSD and Traumatic Brain Injury,” the release says.

Currently, Sanchez is the President of Tallahassee Veterans Outreach, a nonprofit organization involved with Florida’s veteran community. That’s not the only veteran group he’s been a part of; Sanchez was the chairman of the Florida Veterans Foundation for three years and is a former State Commander for the Military Order of the Purple Heart Department of Florida. He was also the commander for the Tallahassee chapter of MOPH, the release says.

A former MOPH Florida Department Commander nominated Sanchez for the Patriot Project.

Aside from his Purple Heart, Sanchez also has the following military awards:

Legion of Merit with two Oak Leaf Clusters

Bronze Star with two Oak Leaf Clusters and “V” device

Meritorious Service Medals with three Oak Leaf Clusters

Air Medal

Additionally, Sanchez was inducted into the Florida Veterans Hall of Fame in 2016.

The National Purple Heart Hall of Honor is located north of West Point, New York, where General George Washington first awarded the Medal for Military Merit in 1782 during the Revolutionary War, according to the release.

To find out more about the National Purple Heart Honor Mission and the Purple Heart patriot Project, visit this website.

