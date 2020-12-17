Tallahassee-Leon County COVID-19 task force meets to educate communities of color about vaccine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee-Leon County COVID-19 task force met for the first time Thursday to educate communities of color about the vaccine.

Minority communities have been disproportionately affected by the virus.

The group has three main goals.

The first is to create a task force of community stakeholders to develop a strategy for outreach to local communities of color.

Action items under that goal include creating a dashboard to stay informed and a list of coronavirus terms you need to know.

The second goal is to develop a communications plan with targeted messaging for various communities. The group is looking into TV, print and social media outreach.

They are also looking to create partnerships with associations and hospitals for consistent messaging.

Their third goal is to create a grassroots outreach strategy focused on the underserved communities in Tallahassee and Leon County.

Ideas include neighborhood outreach (flyers at churches), testimonials, & partnering with African American organizations and local governments.

They say ensuring accurate information is available will be critical to their mission. They’re also looking at creating a dictionary of coronavirus terms you need to know.

Reverend Dr. R. B. Holmes organized the group and calls the vaccine a “gift of life.”

“People of color have died disproportionately from this virus, and it is incumbent upon us as community leaders or servants, to educate our people about the vaccine,” Holmes said.

The group includes medical professionals from TMH, Capital Regional and the Bond Community Health Center, but also community leaders from the Urban League, FAMU and religious organizations.

The group was divided into five committees who will meet monthly.

Holmes says there is also a statewide group in the works.

