Tallahassee police investigating Bilbrey Drive shooting

(WKYT)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a Tuesday night shooting that happened on Bilbrey Drive.

According to TPD, officers were called to the 2500 block of Bilbrey Drive around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. A spokesperson tells WCTV multiple shots were fired into a home. One person was shot as a result, and they are expected to be OK.

TPD is interviewing witnesses about the shooting.

If you have any information for police, reach out to TPD at 850-891-4200 or call Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

