TCC offering grant opportunities for students facing evictions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -In an effort to help their students garner secure living, Tallahassee Community College is offering their students funds for up to three months to ensure they can pay rent and fight off eviction.

Going into the holidays most students are thinking about winter break but for others, they’re wondering if they will have a home.

“I actually got COVID in the middle of November and I lost my job so I ended up getting an eviction notice from my landlord,” explained TCC student Mariah Abel.

So TCC stepped in to help. The school is offering a grant which gives each student facing eviction or foreclosure up to $1,800 to ease their worries.

“Now we don’t wanna go into a holiday knowing that our students are fearful that they’re gonna lose their housing,” explained TCC president Jim Murdaugh.

With the federal eviction moratorium scheduled to end December 31st, this grant is a sigh of relief for his students.

“Yeah I felt kind a like it was a wish come true,” shared Abel. “God was watching over me and I applied as quickly as I could.”

“Peace of mind, I would just say a peace of mind knowing you have someone in your corner ready to help you,” explained TCC student Dontarrius Bryant.

The opportunity making them feel like they’re more than just another student.

“You matter, you know what I’m saying you want to know that you matter and that people don’t just see you as just being a student they see you as being a person,” explained Bryant.

For Abel, she feels now more optimistic about her future.

“I’m just grateful for everything that I already have and everything that my school is offering. The possibilities and options and I just got to keep praying and keep moving forward,” shared Abel.

As of 9:30 Wednesday morning 152 students applied for the grant. The application can be found at TCC’s website and is due Thursday December 17th at noon.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.