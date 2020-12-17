Advertisement

TCC offering grant opportunities for students facing evictions

TCC offers grant opportunity for students facing evictions and foreclosures.
TCC offers grant opportunity for students facing evictions and foreclosures.(WCTV)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -In an effort to help their students garner secure living, Tallahassee Community College is offering their students funds for up to three months to ensure they can pay rent and fight off eviction.

Going into the holidays most students are thinking about winter break but for others, they’re wondering if they will have a home.

“I actually got COVID in the middle of November and I lost my job so I ended up getting an eviction notice from my landlord,” explained TCC student Mariah Abel.

So TCC stepped in to help. The school is offering a grant which gives each student facing eviction or foreclosure up to $1,800 to ease their worries.

“Now we don’t wanna go into a holiday knowing that our students are fearful that they’re gonna lose their housing,” explained TCC president Jim Murdaugh.

With the federal eviction moratorium scheduled to end December 31st, this grant is a sigh of relief for his students.

“Yeah I felt kind a like it was a wish come true,” shared Abel. “God was watching over me and I applied as quickly as I could.”

“Peace of mind, I would just say a peace of mind knowing you have someone in your corner ready to help you,” explained TCC student Dontarrius Bryant.

The opportunity making them feel like they’re more than just another student.

“You matter, you know what I’m saying you want to know that you matter and that people don’t just see you as just being a student they see you as being a person,” explained Bryant.

For Abel, she feels now more optimistic about her future.

“I’m just grateful for everything that I already have and everything that my school is offering. The possibilities and options and I just got to keep praying and keep moving forward,” shared Abel.

As of 9:30 Wednesday morning 152 students applied for the grant. The application can be found at TCC’s website and is due Thursday December 17th at noon.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Tallahassee residents hoping for closure after Biden named next president of the United States
According to the FDLE, the sheriff’s office requested the department to launch an investigation...
FDLE arrests former Franklin County deputy for falsifying records, battery and official misconduct
A Tallahassee resident is raising concerns after he spent two months out of town, but saw his...
Tallahassee resident raises concerns about minimum utility billing policies
Obtained and made public by The Center for Public Integrity, these documents show every single...
White House documents show majority of Florida counties in the “red zone”
A Tallahassee couple has donated five years worth of pocket change to help those in need.
Tallahassee couple donates five years worth of pocket change to help those in need

Latest News

St. John's choir singing Christmas carols to traffic goers Wednesday night.
St. John’s Episcopal Church choir brings holiday cheer by singing Christmas Carols during rush hour
Seven members of the Lowndes High School football program signed National Letters of Intent on...
Seven Vikings ink names to NLI’s to open early signing period
Labor union finds that woman worked 52 days of 16 hour shifts within 85 days.
Labor union finds woman worked 52 days of 16 hour shifts in just 85 days.
Freshmen Wildcats Johnny Ball and Brayden Anderson founded "Kicks for Cats" to provide shoes...
Two Valdosta High students launch non-profit to support their peers