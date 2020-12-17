Advertisement

Thomas County deputies looking for missing woman

Deputies says Marlena Dawn Hurst, 44, has been missing since Dec. 1.
Deputies says Marlena Dawn Hurst, 44, has been missing since Dec. 1.
By Kim McCullough | WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for a missing woman, according to a post on its Facebook page.

Deputies say Marlena Dawn Hurst, 44, has been missing since Dec. 1.

She was last seen on Stage Road in Meigs.

She was also not seen at her home on Dec. 13, according to a report.

Hurst is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 153 pounds. She has curly red hair, which is normally rolled up in a ball in the back of her head, according to deputies.

If you know Hurst’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 225-3300 or (229) 225-3315 or 911.

