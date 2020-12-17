Trifle and Punch
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV In-House Chef Will Ward showcased a great recipe for a holiday party.
TRIFLE
- 2-9 inch round cakes’ worth of cubed sponge cake (whatever flavor you like)
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 2-3 cups of custard ( you can also use one small box of pudding mix made with heavy cream)
- 1 qt. sliced strawberries
- 2 cups whipped cream
- Chopped nuts or candy bars for garnish
Cube the cake and if possible, let sit out overnight.
In a trifle dish put a very small layer of the custard on the bottom to act as a glue.
Add one layer of the cake cubes and pour half of the cream on top of it
Top with half of the custard
Top with half the strawberries
Top with the remaining cake and cream
Top with the remaining custard
Top with the remaining strawberries
Finish with the whipped cream and garnish with the nuts
Let sit for at least 2 hours or up to overnight.
CITRUS PUNCH
- 1 1/2 cups of orange juice (freshly squeezed if possible)
- 3 cups lemon juice (freshly squeezed if possible)
- 8 cups cider (can also use apple juice)
- 1, 2 qt. bottle of ginger ale
Combine the orange juice, lemon juice and cider in a punch bowl and keep cold until the party*.
Add the ginger ale right before serving
*Chef’s note: you can double or triple the recipe and measure out 12.5 cups per bottle of ginger ale and refresh over the course of the party.
CRANBERRY PUNCH
- Cranberry Punch
- 1/4 cup red cinnamon candies
- 4 cups water
- 8 cups chilled cranberry juice cocktail
- 1 cup. lemon juice
- 1 cup orange juice
In a small saucepan, melt candies in water & chill. Combine candy liquid & fruit juices in a punch bowl. Stir well.
