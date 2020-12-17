Advertisement

Trifle and Punch

By Will Ward | WCTV In-House Chef
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV In-House Chef Will Ward showcased a great recipe for a holiday party.

TRIFLE

  • 2-9 inch round cakes’ worth of cubed sponge cake (whatever flavor you like)
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 2-3 cups of custard ( you can also use one small box of pudding mix made with heavy cream)
  • 1 qt. sliced strawberries
  • 2 cups whipped cream
  • Chopped nuts or candy bars for garnish

Cube the cake and if possible,  let sit out overnight.

In a trifle dish put a very small layer of the custard on the bottom to act as a glue.

Add one layer of the cake cubes and pour half of the cream on top of it

Top with half of the custard

Top with half the strawberries

Top with the remaining cake and cream

Top with the remaining custard

Top with the remaining strawberries

Finish with the whipped cream and garnish with the nuts

Let sit for at least 2 hours or up to overnight.

CITRUS PUNCH

  • 1 1/2 cups of orange juice (freshly squeezed if possible)
  • 3 cups lemon juice (freshly squeezed if possible)
  • 8 cups cider (can also use apple juice)
  • 1, 2 qt. bottle of ginger ale

Combine the orange juice, lemon juice and cider in a punch bowl and keep cold until the party*.

Add the ginger ale right before serving

*Chef’s note: you can double or triple the recipe and measure out 12.5 cups per bottle of ginger ale and refresh over the course of the party.

CRANBERRY PUNCH

  • Cranberry Punch
  • 1/4 cup red cinnamon candies
  • 4 cups water
  • 8 cups chilled cranberry juice cocktail
  • 1 cup. lemon juice
  • 1 cup orange juice

In a small saucepan, melt candies in water & chill. Combine candy liquid & fruit juices in a punch bowl. Stir well.

