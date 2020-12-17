Two Valdosta High students launch non-profit to support their peers

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Two Valdosta High School freshmen launched their own non-profit organization in late November to provide for their fellow Wildcats.

Brayden Anderson and Johnny Ball, the young classmates and now business partners, have been close friends since the first grade.

With their mutual love for shoes, they founded “Kicks for Cats”, a charity raising money to purchase new kicks for their peers in need.

“With COVID-19 going around, there weren’t many organizations that were open for people our age,” Brayden told WCTV. “So we figured the best way to give back how we wanted to was to start our own organization.”

They say their effort has been a “work in progress” that began with publishing a GoFundMe page online and setting up donation boxes around town.

“It’s going better than we thought it would be actually,” Johnny said.

Their initial goal set on November 18 was to raise $1,000 and provide shoes for at least 30 students.

In less than one full month, on Wednesday, they surpassed that with a total of $1,050.

The two friends, moved by shoes, are spearheading the organization with support from their two “proud” mothers: Terri Ball and Nicole Anderson.

“They’ve been the best of friends,” Terri said. “And this idea just sort of came together with the two of them...I’ve always been very proud...but this sort of pushes it up a level.”

Both say the bond between their boys is special; and it has been for several years.

“I love that they both support each other so much,” Nicole said. “They’ll go watch each other in different sporting events or different competitions. And they’ve just got a really unique and sweet friendship.”

The group says every penny raised will go to the school district for officials to purchase the shoes and provide them to students who are enrolled in Valdosta City Schools and in need.

“We’re almost to our goal, and that’s going to make a real-big difference in the lives of the children,” Nicole said on Tuesday before reaching it.

Johnny and Brayden say with every dollar coming in, there’s a little more hope. And as long as community members continue giving, they say they won’t stop working to toward their mission, which is to ensure there are no Wildcats going without fresh footwear.

