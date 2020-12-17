’Where is the help?’ Local, state leaders ask Governor to prevent evictions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local and state leaders came together Thursday to call for assistance for those who are struggling to pay their rent.

The CDC Eviction Moratorium runs out at the end of the year.

City Commissioner Jack Porter organized Thursday’s press conference.

She said she’s heard from countless people since taking office who have been evicted and need help or are on the verge of homelessness.

She’s now asking the state government to get involved.

“With thousands of people in precarious financial positions facing eviction, Governor DeSantis, state and federal leaders, please use every lever within your control to help these people avoid personal catastrophe and community upheaval,” said Commissioner Porter.

Porter is calling on the governor to reinstate the Eviction Moratorium, extend the state of emergency, and expunge the records of people evicted during the pandemic to “provide relief to individuals, families and small businesses facing disaster.”

“Eviction is a hard thing. During a time like this, you’ve got to have money to move,” Titus, a local veteran recently evicted, said. “Where is truly the help for someone that is evicted, for not fault of their own,” Titus added.

State Senator Loranne Ausley said the numbers were alarming before the pandemic.

“The 2018 ALICE report found that 54%, more than half of the residents of the Big Bend, 84,000 families could not afford the basic cost of living,” Ausley said.

Leslie Powell-Boudreaux with Legal Aide Services of North Florida spoke about tenants’ rights.

“A landlord does not have the right to force you to move without a court order. A landlord must give you a written notice at least 3s days before they file in court,” Powell-Boudreaux explained. “It is unlawful for any landlord to cut off your utilities, change your locks, throw your property out, take the door off, to force you to move.”

The Legal Aide Foundation of Tallahassee is asking elected leaders to enact a local right to counsel, ensuring tenants with low incomes will have the right to an attorney.

“Combined with other local resources, this will greatly enhance the chances of our neighbors staying housed,” they said.

Titus, meanwhile, is hoping for the best.

“Weather like this... it’s no joke trying to figure out where you’re going to go,” he said.

Big Bend Continuum of Care was also at Thursday’s press conference.

Executive Director Amanda Wander said, “The homeless system is not the solution to the housing issue.”

Wander is asking leaders to help people before they get to that point.

“We need to do things further upstream so that people don’t end up in this system.”

