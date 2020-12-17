Advertisement

Woman walking miles to work surprised with new van from Kan. deputies

By KMBC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTAWA, Kan. (KMBC) – Sheriff’s deputies in Kansas were worried about a woman who walked several miles on the highway every day to get to work.

So, one of them decided to do something about it.

Daily calls to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office about a woman walking down the highway were particularly concerning to deputies because of the nearly freezing temperatures outside.

“We got called out there just to check welfare to make sure she was OK,” Deputy Evan Macklin said.

He discovered the woman, Christine Wheeler, was walking nearly six miles each way, four days a week, to get to work.

“I came back to the office and talked to my shift about if there was anything we could do for her,” Macklin said.

So on Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office, with the help of local citizens and businesses, surprised Wheeler with a free van – with insurance and taxes paid for a year.

Over the last two weeks the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has received several calls for service regarding a woman...

Posted by Franklin County, KS - Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

“I was in tears. I was shocked,” she said. “I can finally take my kids to the parks. I can go shopping.”

The sheriff’s office also supplied Wheeler with winter coats, food, holiday gifts and two car seats installed for her two young twin boys.

Wheeler said the gifts meant the world to her.

“When you get the opportunity to do something good and help somebody out, it makes you feel good,” Macklin said. “You should take full advantage of it.”

