Annual FAMU President’s Toy Drive collects over 1,000 presents for Tallahassee children in need

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, Florida A&M University’s annual President’s Toy Drive collected a total of 1,097 gifts to distribute to local children in need.

This year’s donations from 192 individuals broke records. Last year, 700 gifts were donated to the drive.

“I am thankful for the generosity of the administrators, staff, faculty, students, retirees, alumni and community members who stepped up to bring holiday cheer to our area youngsters,” FAMU President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., said.

“This has been a very difficult year and many families are struggling to make ends meet,” Robinson added. “These gifts will help lift young hearts and bring some joy into homes this holiday season.”

Donated toys will go to families who requested help in purchasing gifts for their children, grandparents that are raising their grandchildren, children whose parents are incarcerated and others.

Public Events Coordinator at the FAMU Office of Communications, Vernon Bryant, coordinated the toy drive and said that the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the number of people working that were on campus, it did not dampen the “spirit of generosity.”

“We outdid ourselves despite COVID-19,” Bryant said.

