Brooks County firefighters respond to chicken house fires

The Brooks County Fire Department says it responded to a fire at two chicken houses Friday...
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Brooks County Fire Department says it responded to a fire at two chicken houses Friday morning.

According to BCFD, the two chicken houses on Hickory Head Road are a total loss. Heavy smoke conditions were reported in the area around 10:45 a.m.

Firefighters from Thomas and Jefferson counties also responded to the fire in southern Brooks County.

Posted by Brooks County Fire Department on Friday, December 18, 2020

