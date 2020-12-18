Brooks County firefighters respond to chicken house fires
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Brooks County Fire Department says it responded to a fire at two chicken houses Friday morning.
According to BCFD, the two chicken houses on Hickory Head Road are a total loss. Heavy smoke conditions were reported in the area around 10:45 a.m.
Firefighters from Thomas and Jefferson counties also responded to the fire in southern Brooks County.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.