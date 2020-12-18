Brooks County firefighters respond to chicken house fires

BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Brooks County Fire Department says it responded to a fire at two chicken houses Friday morning.

According to BCFD, the two chicken houses on Hickory Head Road are a total loss. Heavy smoke conditions were reported in the area around 10:45 a.m.

Firefighters from Thomas and Jefferson counties also responded to the fire in southern Brooks County.

Brooks County units along with Thomas, and Jefferson counties are on scene at a structure fire on Hickory Head Rd in... Posted by Brooks County Fire Department on Friday, December 18, 2020

