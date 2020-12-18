Advertisement

Crepes

By Albert Schmid | Keiser University
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Chef Albert Schmid, a culinary instructor at Keiser University, joined the WCTV set to showcase this simple recipe for crepes.

INGREDIENTS

  • 3 Tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1 ¾ cups flour
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 Tablespoon sugar (optional)
  • 1 pinch salt
  • 2 cups milk
  • Melted butter (for the pan)

METHOD

Mix the dry ingredients in one bowl and the wet ingredients in another bowl. Whisk the wet ingredients into the dry to form a smooth batter.

Lightly butter a non-stick pan and heat the pan. Then pour about ¼ cup of crepe batter into the hot pan and move the pan around so that the batter is evenly distributed. Cook the crepe about one minute on one side, flip and continue to cook for another minute on the other side.

Keep the crepes warm until service. Fill with your favorite ingredients. Enjoy!

