FAMU unveils new 1800 lb bronze Rattler statue

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A beautiful new sight can now be seen on the highest of seven hills.

Thursday, FAMU unveiled a bronze rattler statue outside the Cass Building. The giant snake weighs 1800 pounds. Each scale was individually made by hand.

The artist created the rattler with his son. Both said they’re honored to craft this statue and hope generations of Rattlers will enjoy it.

“Being across from the stadium, it’s supposed to bring a little fire in the folks going to the game and coming after the game and getting pictures with it, alumni coming to get pictures with it and just show some of the mascot in 3D form there, it should be a good attention getter for a long time.” Bradley Cooley, the statue’s artist, explained.

You can find the statue outside FAMU’S new Cass Building on Wahnish Way.

