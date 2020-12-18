Advertisement

First COVID-19 vaccine administered in South Georgia

District Health Director Dr. William Grow received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at 9 a.m. Friday.
District Health Director Dr. William Grow received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at 9 a.m. Friday.(WCTV)
By Pat Mueller and Amber Spradley
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The first COVID-19 vaccine in South Georgia has been administered.

Health Director Dr. William Grow with the South Health District received the region’s first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at 9 a.m. Friday.

Nurses from all 10 counties in the district were also present at the Lowndes County Health Department in Valdosta to be vaccinated.

Dr. Grow tells WCTV their team received all 40 requested doses Thursday afternoon, and are administering all of them right away for a trial run.

Neither the South Health District nor South Georgia Medical Center requested more doses than their number of employees.

When asked about distributing the vaccine to long-term care facilities in the area, Grow says most of those will be done privately or by other providers, like CVS and Walgreens.

SGMC says it is expecting its first shipment of Pfizer vaccines on Monday for their estimated 3,000 employees.

