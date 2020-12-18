Florida state workers get Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve off, Gov. DeSantis says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that state workers will have the day off on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve this year.

In a press release, the governor said state offices will be closed on Dec. 24 and 31.

DeSantis says he values state employees’ hard work and wishes them a happy holiday season with their families.

“2020 was a challenging year for all Floridians, particularly our state employees who worked around the clock responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency,” says DeSantis. “Closing state offices on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve will provide these employees with much-needed additional time off to spend with their loved ones. The First Lady and I extend our appreciation to state employees for their hard work and wish them and their families a happy holiday season.”

The closures on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve are in addition to the regular office closures on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, the release says.

