Florida state workers get Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve off, Gov. DeSantis says

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at Universal Studios Wednesday, June 3,...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at Universal Studios Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that state workers will have the day off on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve this year.

In a press release, the governor said state offices will be closed on Dec. 24 and 31.

DeSantis says he values state employees’ hard work and wishes them a happy holiday season with their families.

“2020 was a challenging year for all Floridians, particularly our state employees who worked around the clock responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency,” says DeSantis. “Closing state offices on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve will provide these employees with much-needed additional time off to spend with their loved ones. The First Lady and I extend our appreciation to state employees for their hard work and wish them and their families a happy holiday season.”

The closures on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve are in addition to the regular office closures on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, the release says.

