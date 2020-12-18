Advertisement

FSU’s regular season finale at Wake Forest canceled due to COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, FL - OCTOBER 17: Head Coach Mike Norvell of the Florida State Seminoles on the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL - OCTOBER 17: Head Coach Mike Norvell of the Florida State Seminoles on the sidelines during the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Doak Campbell Stadium on Bobby Bowden Field on October 17, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Character Lines) (Don Juan Moore | Don Juan Moore)
By Chris Nee | 247Sports
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - Florida State’s regular season is over. The Seminoles (3-6, 2-6 ACC) were set to travel to Winston-Salem, N.C. for a noon kickoff on Saturday against Wake Forest, but the Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Friday afternoon that the game has been canceled.

The ACC’s release says FSU informed the conference office of a positive COVID-19 test. The subsequent quarantining and contact tracing resulted in Florida State not having enough offensive linemen for the game, the ACC says.

FSU played just one game since Nov. 14th, when they traveled to NC State. The Seminoles defeated Duke at home last weekend in a game that was added to the schedule at the start of December.

Prior dates with Clemson in Tallahassee, Virginia in Tallahassee and a trip to Duke were either canceled or rescheduled - with the Blue Devils traveling to Tallahassee.

Evan against the Blue Devils, FSU’s roster was dangerously thin due to transfers, opt outs and players missing due to injuries, COVID-related reasons or other undisclosed reasons.

At this time, FSU is not expected to participate in a bowl game. All teams are eligible for bowls this year.

