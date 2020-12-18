FSU’s regular season finale at Wake Forest canceled due to COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - Florida State’s regular season is over. The Seminoles (3-6, 2-6 ACC) were set to travel to Winston-Salem, N.C. for a noon kickoff on Saturday against Wake Forest, but the Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Friday afternoon that the game has been canceled.

The ACC’s release says FSU informed the conference office of a positive COVID-19 test. The subsequent quarantining and contact tracing resulted in Florida State not having enough offensive linemen for the game, the ACC says.

FSU played just one game since Nov. 14th, when they traveled to NC State. The Seminoles defeated Duke at home last weekend in a game that was added to the schedule at the start of December.

Prior dates with Clemson in Tallahassee, Virginia in Tallahassee and a trip to Duke were either canceled or rescheduled - with the Blue Devils traveling to Tallahassee.

Evan against the Blue Devils, FSU’s roster was dangerously thin due to transfers, opt outs and players missing due to injuries, COVID-related reasons or other undisclosed reasons.

At this time, FSU is not expected to participate in a bowl game. All teams are eligible for bowls this year.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.