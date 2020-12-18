Lowndes Co. deputies arrest man for murder, find guns and drugs with search warrant

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a fugitive wanted for a murder in Cook County on Thursday and deputies found several guns and drugs where they made the arrest.

Deputies say the US Marshals Service alerted them to the fact that the fugitive, Davontae Deandre Brown, was in the Lowndes County area.

Investigators and Marshals were able to determine that Brown was at 909 McAfina Trail, and they arrested him there. Once he was taken into custody, deputies found contraband on Brown, leading to law enforcement executing a search warrant on the residence.

Deputies found nine semi-automatic pistols, a rifle, ecstasy capsules, more than 3.5 ounces of marijuana, around $2,500 cash and tools used for drug distribution, according to the sheriff’s office.

The press release says two of the pistols were reported stolen from Lowndes and Cook counties, and two other pistols had altered serial numbers. Deputies took the guns along with ammunition and high-capacity magazines.

Brown was arrested on charges of murder, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of justice. Two other arrests were made following the search warrant. Earnest Kuwmaine Hundley was arrested for possession of MDMA with the intent to distribute and two counts of theft by receiving stolen property. Kievon Hundley was arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

