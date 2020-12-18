Advertisement

Lowndes County extends advanced voting hours

(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWENDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Lowndes County Elections Office has extended their advanced voting hours for the General Election Runoff.

Their new advanced voting hours are as follows:

Saturday, Dec. 19: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 21 – Wednesday, Dec. 23: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 28-31 Thursday, Dec. 31: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The last day Georgia residents can advance vote is Dec. 31. The General Election Runoff is Jan. 5, 2021.

